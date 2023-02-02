Couple dies in gas cylinder explosion in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

Couple dies in gas cylinder explosion in Dhaka

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A couple died in a gas cylinder explosion in a building at Sayednagar in Bhatara area in the capital on Thursday morning. 

The deceased were identified as Abdul Majid Shikder (72) and Taslima Akter (47), Bhatara police station officer-in-charge Muhammad Asaduzzaman said. 

He said that the police recovered the bodies of the couple by breaking the doors from their apartment on the second floor of the building after receiving a phone call from the neighbors.    

Quoting the neighbors, police told The Business Standard that the couple had been living in the flat for months while their two sons live in Italy. 

"Neighbors heard the sound of an explosion at around 5:30am and saw flames in the kitchen of the flat. They suddenly rushed to the flat but failed to douse the fire and enter into it," said OC Asaduzzaman, adding: Then they called the police. 

"In the meantime, police also reached the spot and the neighbors found the couple charcoaled inside the flat," said Bhatara police station Inspector Rafiqul Haque.  

Fire service and civil defense officials suspect that the explosion might have been triggered from a gas cylinder leakage when they woke up in the early hours and were going to boil water before the morning prayers. 

"The couple's sons are in Italy now. We have sent the bodies to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy and an investigation has also been launched over the explosion," Rafiqul Haque added.

Top News

Gas cylinder blast / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

12h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

14h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

14h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

4h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

2h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

5h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane