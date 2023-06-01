Couple among 3 dead in Feni road crash

Three people including a couple were killed and two others injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Kazir Dighi area of Feni early Thursday (1 June).

The deceased were Shimul, 30, his wife Yeasmin, 28, of Soyarampur village under Homna upazila of Cumilla and pickup van driver Abu Sayed, 29, a resident of Korpai village of Burichang upazila in the same district.

The injured are Yeasmin's father Delwar Hossain, 65, and Abu Sayed's assistant Md Sagar, 22.

Ujjal Barua, an official of Feni Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the couple was going to their new house in Cumilla's Debidwar from the Boropole area of Chattogram with their valuables in a pick-up van.

The accident occurred around 2:30am when the speeding pickup van crashed into a covered van, leaving all five critically injured, he said.

Raihan Uddin Chowdhury, a physician at Feni General Hospital, said three people including the couple were declared dead upon arrival.

The injured are undergoing treatment and the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

Rashed Khan Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Fazilpur Highway police station, said legal action is being taken in this regard.