Countrywide Vitamin A plus campaign begins Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 07:07 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The nationwide Vitamin A Plus campaign will start on Monday aiming to administer Vitamin A plus capsules to around 2.25 crore children aged between six and 59 months, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.

During the campaign, 25 lakh children aged between six to 11 months will be provided a blue capsule while 1.95 core children aged between 12 to 59 months will be given a red colour capsule, said the minister in a press conference at the secretariat.

Zahid Maleque said, "Feeding Vitamin A capsules prevents blindness in children, ensures normal growth, reduces all types of child mortality by 24% and significantly reduces mortality from measles, diarrhea and pneumonia."

"That is why everyone should ensure that not a single child is left out of getting the vitamin capsules," he added.

A total of 240,000 volunteers and 40,000 health workers will work in the countrywide campaign to administer Vitamin A capsules at all health complexes and mobile health centres throughout the day.

