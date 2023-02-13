Country's rice output now goes four folds after independence: Dr Razzaque

Bangladesh

BSS
13 February, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 06:25 pm

File photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque
File photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Monday said the country still has no food crisis as its rice production has increased four folds during last 50 years after the independence.

"There was immense food shortage in the country after the independence and now we are producing food for 17 crore people," he said after inaugurating the golden jubilee of the Agriculturists Day at Bangladesh Agricultural University premises in Mymensingh.

"It was impossible to provide food for 7.50 crore people of the country after the independence… but still there is no food shortage in the country," the minister told the function.

Recalling the historic declaration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 13 February in 1973, he said that Bangabandhu at that time gave first class status to the agriculturists in government service and that is why it [historic declaration] had created positive impacts on the productivity of the country.

Consequently, the minister said, "Now the country's rice production has increased over four folds and not only that country's farm productivity has been mounted by 4.50 folds in last 50 years after the independence."

Dr Razzque hoped that the agriculturists will contain the inspiration of the day. Then, the success of the agricultural production including rice, maize, vegetables, potatoes, fish, meat, milk and eggs would be enhanced in future, he added.

