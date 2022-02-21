Country's reputation must be upheld:  Bangladesh Army chief to peacekeepers in South Sudan

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has directed all Bangladeshi peacekeepers to work with utmost professionalism, courage and passion to uphold the country's reputation on foreign soil.

He made the call during his recent visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba – capital of South Sudan, reads an ISPR press release issued on Sunday.

The army chief also met and exchanged views with the Bangladeshi contingents engaged in peacekeeping missions in the North African country in the past two days.

On Saturday (19 February), the Bangladesh Army chief visited the Bangladesh Engineer Construction Company (BANCEC-21) and Bangladesh Regional Protection Force (BANRPF-5) in Juba.

During his visit, senior army officials and contingent commanders from Bangladesh briefed him on the overall situation in the mission area and various activities of the peacekeepers.

He lauded the peacekeepers for working with a "good reputation" in South Sudan despite all of the adversities.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was greeted and briefed by Major General Md Main Ullah Chowdhury (Bangladesh Army), acting force commander of the United Nations Mission and top military officials of South Sudan as he visited the UNMISS Headquarters in Juba the same day.

At the end of the briefing, he inspected the headquarters facility and exchanged greetings with military officials from various countries.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (20 February), the army chief visited the Bangladesh Navy's Contingent Force Maritime Unit (BANFMU-7) and exchanged greetings with respective officials.

He also flew on a UN aircraft to the Bangladesh Infantry Battalion stationed at Wau – a city in northwestern South Sudan – for an inspection.

The army chief later inaugurated the Bangladesh-South Sudan Friendship Youth Club formed by Bangladeshi Battalion (BANBAT-5).

This club aims to turn the local South Sudanese youth into skilled manpower through various training initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior government and army officials of the North African nation, added the ISPR release.

General SM Shafiuddin, who is leading a 7-member delegation, is scheduled to embark on the return flight to Dhaka on 23 February after wrapping the four-day visit.

The Army chief's visit to South Sudan is expected to boost the mental strength among the Bangladesh peacekeepers and bolster the friendly bilateral ties between the two countries.