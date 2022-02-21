Country's reputation must be upheld:  Bangladesh Army chief to peacekeepers in South Sudan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 04:57 pm

Related News

Country's reputation must be upheld:  Bangladesh Army chief to peacekeepers in South Sudan

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 04:57 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has directed all Bangladeshi peacekeepers to work with utmost professionalism, courage and passion to uphold the country's reputation on foreign soil.

He made the call during his recent visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba – capital of South Sudan, reads an ISPR press release issued on Sunday.  

The army chief also met and exchanged views with the Bangladeshi contingents engaged in peacekeeping missions in the North African country in the past two days.

On Saturday (19 February), the Bangladesh Army chief visited the Bangladesh Engineer Construction Company (BANCEC-21) and Bangladesh Regional Protection Force (BANRPF-5) in Juba. 

During his visit, senior army officials and contingent commanders from Bangladesh briefed him on the overall situation in the mission area and various activities of the peacekeepers. 

Army chief embarks on a 4-day state visit to South Sudan

He lauded the peacekeepers for working with a "good reputation" in South Sudan despite all of the adversities.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was greeted and briefed by Major General Md Main Ullah Chowdhury (Bangladesh Army), acting force commander of the United Nations Mission and top military officials of South Sudan as he visited the UNMISS Headquarters in Juba the same day.

At the end of the briefing, he inspected the headquarters facility and exchanged greetings with military officials from various countries.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (20 February), the army chief visited the Bangladesh Navy's Contingent Force Maritime Unit (BANFMU-7) and exchanged greetings with respective officials.

He also flew on a UN aircraft to the Bangladesh Infantry Battalion stationed at Wau – a city in northwestern South Sudan – for an inspection. 

The army chief later inaugurated the Bangladesh-South Sudan Friendship Youth Club formed by Bangladeshi Battalion (BANBAT-5). 

This club aims to turn the local South Sudanese youth into skilled manpower through various training initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior government and army officials of the North African nation, added the ISPR release.

General SM Shafiuddin, who is leading a 7-member delegation, is scheduled to embark on the return flight to Dhaka on 23 February after wrapping the four-day visit.

The Army chief's visit to South Sudan is expected to boost the mental strength among the Bangladesh peacekeepers and bolster the friendly bilateral ties between the two countries.

Top News

Bangladesh Army / Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed / UNMISS / peacekeepers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A language defended by blood, battered by Westernisation

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Multipurpose hand blocked quilts for your bed

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

LinkedIn to introduce new virtual events platform

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

19h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

20h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

20h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again