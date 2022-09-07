Country’s literacy rate now 74.66%: Secy 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
07 September, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 01:53 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The literacy rate in the country now stands at 74.66%, says Primary and Mass Education (PME) Senior Secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan.

He made the remarks during a press briefing marking International Literacy Day at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He, while citing the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), said, "The government has set a target to achieve 100% literacy by 2030.

Authorities are working hard to make this a reality, he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain has announced that mid-day meals for students will resume soon.

The authorities have plans to resume this initiative from s year, he said.  
 

