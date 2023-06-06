Country's labour law highlight of discussion during meeting with US ambassador: Law minister 

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas exclusively discussed Bangladesh's labour law and sought the government's statement in that regard.

The meeting was joined by Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman on Tuesday (6 June).

Peter Haas had gone to Salman F Rahman's government office for the meeting. A director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was present on the occasion.

"Haas also said the United States had some opinions regarding Bangladesh's labour law. The ambassador asked for the government's statement on the issues brought forward and said the discussion will continue," the law minister said after the meeting with the US ambassador.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be visiting Geneva this month to attend the International Labor Organization (ILO) event.

Prior to the event, the United States asked to hear the government's statement on the labour law in the country.