Country's GDP exceeds Singapore and Malaysia: MPs

Lawmakers today said country's GDP now exceeded Malaysia and Singapore with securing 35th position in ranking of the world economy.

Bangladesh has made significant progress and now stands above Malaysia and Singapore in terms of GDP, they said while taking part in the discussion on thanksgiving motion of the President's speech at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Taking part in the discussion, the lawmakers highlighted different development activities in various sectors including communication, socio-economic, education, youth and sports, information and communication technology (ICT) under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The President in his 168-page speech on January 5 last, on the first day of the maiden session in 2023 of the 11th parliament, focused on the country's massive successes in different sectors.

"The overall GDP during the BNP regime was only USD 60 billion while it now has reached to USD 465 billion and it is more than that considering the GDP of Malaysia and Singapore", said Foreign Affairs Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Whereas the GDP of Singapore now reaches all time high of 396.99 USD billion and it is 372.98 USD billion for Malaysia, Momen also a lawmaker of Sylhet-1.

Participating in the discussion, Faruque Khan of Gopalganj-1 said Bangladesh now becomes a medium income country upgrading from the least developed country with the befitting leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh will be smart one and a prosperous country by the stipulated timeframe of 2041 under the leadership of incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina", said Ganoforum lawmaker Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed of Maulvibazar-2.

The per capita income during thirty-six years since 1971 was only US$600, but it was reached to US$2400-in the last fourteen years-which was significant, said Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh lawmaker Abdul Mannan of Laxmipur-4, adding that it was possible due to befitting leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,

Sharply criticizing the role of BNP-Jammat, Akhtaruzzaman of Khulna-6 said the new generation has wake up and the misrule of the BNP-Jammat will never come in the country.

Earlier, the chief whip Nur-E Alam Chowdhury came up with a proposal for holding discussion on thanksgiving motion of the President's speech in the House and then it was seconded by treasury bench lawmaker Shamsul Huq Tuku.

The lawmakers also thanked the President for giving a timely speech highlighting the success stories of the government and guiding the nation towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Earlier, they paid a rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to establishing an independent Bangladesh.