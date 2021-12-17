Country's first wheelchair-bound news presenter makes debut

For the first time in Bangladesh, a physically challenged individual presented news on television.

A wheel-chair-bound Hedayatul Aziz Munna presented the 11 am news update of the private television channel SATV on Thursday (16 December).

The SATV authorities said they took an initiative to bring people with disabilities into the mainstream to commemorate the golden jubilee of independence.

Munna's presenting news while sitting in his wheelchair is part of that initiative, the added.

Munna expressed his excitement after presenting the news update and said: "I salute the SATV family."

"We have taken such an initiative in the media for the first time keeping in mind that the physically challenged should not be looked down upon." "The initiative has been taken so that they can be able to play a role in society and be an example to others," he said adding that "We have more plans for them in future," SATV Managing Director Salahuddin Ahmed said.

