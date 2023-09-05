Country's first ‘Bangladesh Festival’ for tourism begins in Dhaka on 27 Sept

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 09:56 pm

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

A four-day "Bangladesh Festival", designed to shine a spotlight on the nation's tourism wonders, delectable cuisine, and a wide array of products, is set to kick off on 27 September in Dhaka, marking World Tourism Day.

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry's Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) will host the event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital's Agargaon area, chief executive officer of BTB, Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, said at a press conference at his office on Tuesday.

He emphasised that the festival represents a significant milestone as it is the first-ever "Bangladesh Festival" to showcase tourism offerings and service providers from various districts across the country.

Abu Tahir said Bangladesh will host the festival from 27 to 30 September to observe World Tourism Day, featuring the active involvement of airlines, hotels, resorts, amusement parks, tourist vessels, travel agents, and tour operators. 

This festival will assist visitors in crafting exciting future travel itineraries for exploring Bangladesh. It will feature a wide array of special offers and arrangements catering to nationwide tourism, he added. 

Mohammad Sadequl Arefeen, managing director and CEO of Spellbound, said, the festival offers a diverse culinary experience with international dishes and authentic Bangladeshi cuisine. Visitors can explore Bangladesh's natural beauty, historic sites, traditions, and tourism offerings. District-specific tourist attractions will be showcased through pictures.

World Tourism Day 2023, themed "Tourism and Green Investment", will be celebrated globally on 27 September and Bangladesh will also observe the day.

