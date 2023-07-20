Country's economy remains dynamic despite global crisis: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
20 July, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:43 am

Related News

Country's economy remains dynamic despite global crisis: PM

BSS
20 July, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:43 am
Country&#039;s economy remains dynamic despite global crisis: PM

Mentioning that the country's economy is running ahead despite the pressure of global recession, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government is taking required measures to face the next challenges of becoming a developing nation after 2026.

"The dollar crisis is all over the world and it is also applicable to us, even though I will say that the country's economy keeps running," she said at the ruling Awami League-led 14-party grand alliance meeting held at her official Ganabhaban residence this evening.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), said that there will have some advantages after Bangladesh becomes a developing nation alongside some challenges.

In this connection, she said a sub-committee, headed by the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, is working to scrutinise the opportunities and challenges after Bangladesh's full graduation as a developing nation.

"All the issues (regarding being a developing nation) are being settled down through discussion," she added.

The premier said that the government is pulling the country ahead, accommodating all aspects of society and that is why today's Bangladesh is a role model of development for the entire world.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

17m | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

15h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

17h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

18h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers