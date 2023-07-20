Country's economy remains dynamic despite global crisis: PM

Mentioning that the country's economy is running ahead despite the pressure of global recession, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government is taking required measures to face the next challenges of becoming a developing nation after 2026.

"The dollar crisis is all over the world and it is also applicable to us, even though I will say that the country's economy keeps running," she said at the ruling Awami League-led 14-party grand alliance meeting held at her official Ganabhaban residence this evening.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), said that there will have some advantages after Bangladesh becomes a developing nation alongside some challenges.

In this connection, she said a sub-committee, headed by the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, is working to scrutinise the opportunities and challenges after Bangladesh's full graduation as a developing nation.

"All the issues (regarding being a developing nation) are being settled down through discussion," she added.

The premier said that the government is pulling the country ahead, accommodating all aspects of society and that is why today's Bangladesh is a role model of development for the entire world.