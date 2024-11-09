Country’s development impossible without communal harmony: Religious affairs adviser

AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, addresses a meeting at the Islamic Foundation's Khulna Divisional Office on Saturday, 9 November, 2024. Photo: TBS

Development is not possible in the country if there is no communal harmony, said AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, today (9 November).

"Historically, Bangladesh has been a country of communal harmony. The coexistence of people from various ethnic groups is a characteristic of this country. The constitution also guarantees equal rights for all citizens of the country in all spheres, including religion, business, politics, and education.

"However, there are some elements who seek to disrupt the existing harmony and goodwill among the various communities for their own selfish gains. The government is alert to counter them," he said while addressing a view-exchange meeting on "Role of Ulama-Mashaikh in Establishing Communal Harmony and Resolving Social Issues" held at the Islamic Foundation's Khulna Divisional Office in the afternoon.

Khalid highlighted the positive impact of the interim government's measures and their implications for the Islamic Foundation, expressing hope that they would help to revitalise the organisation.

"The Islamic Foundation was once a vibrant hub for research and publication, producing a wide range of books, including encyclopaedias and translations," he said. "Unfortunately, many of these activities have ceased in recent years. We are committed to reviving the foundation and restoring its former glory."

The adviser also spoke about several government initiatives aimed at improving religious infrastructure and making Hajj more accessible.

He said Baitul Mukarram National Mosque would be renovated and turned into a more iconic and visually appealing mosque of religious significance.

He also said the government would investigate irregularities in mosque-based education model mosques and take appropriate and legal measures, respectively.

To make Hajj more affordable, Khalid mentioned that the interim government has managed to reduce the cost of various Hajj packages this year. He highlighted ongoing efforts to find out the reasons behind the drop in the number of pilgrims opting for government-managed packages and to find solutions.