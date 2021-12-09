Country’s blindness rate dropped by 35% in 20yrs: Survey

The rate of blindness in Bangladesh has dropped by 35% over the last 20 years, according to a national survey.

The survey report was released by the Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, Bangladesh (CIPRB) at a hotel in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The CIPRB with technical and financial support from the National Eye Care, conducted the survey titled "Nationwide Blindness Survey 2020".

A previous survey was conducted in 1999 to find out the rate of blindness in the country.

The previous survey found prevalence of blindness from cataract to be 1.53%, with a total of 650,000 blindness cases.

In the latest survey of 2020, this number has decreased to 534,000.

However, the population of the country has increased by 45% during this period.

At the same time, the average life expectancy has increased.

As part of the survey, data was collected between November 2020 and January 2021 from 18,810 participants from both urban and rural areas of all 64 districts.

The survey report recommended that a planned approach should be taken to reduce various eye problems.

It further said that eye health services can be expanded by setting up community vision centres in every upazila health complex in the country.

The government launched the National Eye Care Programme in 2005 to reduce blindness by 50%, in line with global goals for 2020.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia and Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Bashar Khurshid Alam were present on the occasion.

The programme was presided over by Professor Golam Mostafa, president of National Eye Care.

blind / Blindness / survey / Blindness rate

