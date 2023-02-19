Countrymen will not accept vote thieves in power: PM

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned that the people will not allow "vote thieves" to take over the helm of the country.

"Awami League believes in voting rights. We have come to power every time with the mandate of countrymen. People in this country never accepted vote thieves, nor will they ever accept," the premier said after inaugurating the 2.34km Kalshi flyover to the traffic on Sunday.

The prime minister said, "Awami League didn't come to power through vote rigging and never will." 

"If the people do not want us someday, we too will not be in power. We want to hold our heads high in the world with respect," she added.

The PM  opened the flyover and a 3.70km road from the ECB square to Kalshi after unveiling a plaque at a civic rally that turned into a huge public gathering held at Kalshi Balur Math.

The premier arrived at the event venue around 10:40am and inaugurated the much-awaited development project around 10:50am on Sunday (19 February).

She was accompanied by LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Dhaka north city Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Dhaka-16 lawmaker Md Elias Uddin Mollah, Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim.

The flyover is expected to further improve connectivity between Mirpur, DOHS, Pallabi, Kalshi, Mahakhali, Banani, Uttara and the Airport. It will take 15 minutes to reach Mirpur from the Airport.

PM Hasina / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

