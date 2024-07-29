Countrymen feel trapped in a 'kingdom of terror': GM Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
29 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 08:22 pm

Related News

Countrymen feel trapped in a 'kingdom of terror': GM Quader

Expressing concern over the anxiety caused to the detained students’ families, GM Quader criticised the intelligence agency's alleged coercion of the students to withdraw their movement

UNB
29 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 08:22 pm
File photo of GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Opposition leader and Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has called for the immediate release of student leaders detained "under the guise of protective custody."

According to a press release on Monday, GM Quader said the students have been held in the Detective Branch (DB) office for days without access to their families.

He said, "In Bangladesh, power belongs to the people who have the right to criticise and protest against the government." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He condemned the use of state forces to violently suppress non-violent protests, asserting that law enforcement should never fire upon peaceful demonstrators.

Expressing concern over the anxiety caused to the detained students' families, GM Quader criticised the intelligence agency's alleged coercion of the students to withdraw their movement.

The JP chairman further condemned the excessive use of force by law enforcement against the anti-discrimination student movement. 

He cited reports indicating that bullets were fired indiscriminately from helicopters, rooftops, and mobile vehicles, resulting in deaths of several people including children. 

He questioned the purpose of such actions and demanded government accountability for these deaths.

Quader highlighted that ordinary people are being indiscriminately arrested. This has created a climate of fear among the general public, making them feel like they live in a "kingdom of terror." 

He called for an impartial investigation into every act of violence, injury, and death to ensure justice.

Top News

GM Quader / Quota protest / DB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

11h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos