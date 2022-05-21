Countrymen to enjoy moonlight on Padma Bridge in June: Quader

The people of Bangladesh will be able to enjoy the moon from the Padma Bridge on a moonlit night in June, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

A final report on the bridge's progress will be sent to the prime minister by the end of next week. The Padma Bridge will be inaugurated on the day chosen by the premier, he said while addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Chhatra League, marking Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day at TSC auditorium of Dhaka University on Saturday.

Obaidul Quader said, "The World Bank pulled out its funding alleging corruption. At that time, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a firm voice that we will build the bridge with our own money. That dream of Bangabandhu's daughter has come true today.

"The face of the country has changed a lot since the return of Sheikh Hasina some 13 years ago. It is because of her Bangladesh has now become a developing country from a least developed one," the minister said.

Bangabandhu gave political freedom to the nation and Sheikh Hasina gave economic freedom, he added.

Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque were present as special guests at the meeting chaired by Chhatra League President Al Nahian Khan Joy, and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.