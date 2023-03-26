Country will be turned pollution-free: Environment minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman planted trees extensively in the country with the call for green revolution, and enacted laws to protect the environment and wildlife.

Taking Bangabandhu as an ideal inspiration, work is being done to turn the country into a pollution-free green Bengal, said the environment minister while speaking as the chief guest at a programme titled 'The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historical leadership and development of the country' organised at the Forest Department on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.

In the beginning of the speech, the minister remembered all the brave freedom fighters including the Father of the Nation with deep respect and said, "Without Bangabandhu, the history of Bangladesh cannot be written."

Mentioning that Bangabandhu united the Bengali nation and prepared the countrymen step by step, the minister said, "His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given due status to the brave freedom fighters and is taking the country forward."

Deputy Minister of the Ministry Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Additional Secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun spoke as special guests in the programme.

Before the meeting, the environment minister and guests placed wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Later, prayers were offered for the salvation of the the brave martyrs and prosperity of the country and its people.