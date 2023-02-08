Country still has no food shortage: Food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said the country has no food shortage as its overall food production reached record high compared to the previous years.

"The country still has no food shortage as overall food demand is comparatively less than food grain production," said the minister while responding to a tabled question placed by treasury bench lawmaker Begum Shamsun Nahar at the Jatiya Sangsad here today.

As per the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) prepared by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country's overall food demand is 238.39 lakh tonnes while the production is 391.30 lakh tonnes, said the minister.

Besides, the government has 19 lakh 68 thousand and 107 tonnes food stock at different food godowns across the country.

In 2022-23, the food minister said the government has set a target to procure 3 lakh tonnes paddy and 5 lakh tonnes parboiled rice from the farmers during the ongoing Aman season.