Country to get relief from severe heatwave as BMD predicts rainfalls

Bangladesh

BSS
18 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

Country to get relief from severe heatwave as BMD predicts rainfalls

BSS
18 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 05:58 pm
Country to get relief from severe heatwave as BMD predicts rainfalls

A spell of rainfalls has been predicted across the country within the next few days providing relief from intolerable hot weather, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Bangladesh is under the grips of a severe heatwave, with temperatures set to cross 40 degree Celsius in different parts of the country....rainfall may occur in different regions of the country from tomorrow as humidity is gradually increasing in air," Md Omar Faruq, a meteorologist of BMD, told BSS on Tuesday.

Some parts of the country already experienced rainfall that led to prevailing cold weather, he said adding, "We will get relief from intense heatwave as a fresh spell of rainfall may occur since 21 April."

Severe heat wave is sweeping over the north and western part of the country and a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and the rest of north and southern regions, said a weather forecast today.

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chuadanga and Kushtia and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and the rest part of Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachari and Patuakhali and it may continue," it said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the met bulletin for the next 24 hours from 9am Tuesday.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The highest temperature of the country was recorded on Monday 43.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and minimum temperature today was 22.0 degrees Celsius at Badalgacchi.

The sun sets at 6:21pm Tuesday and rises at 5:35am Wednesday in the capital.

Top News

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) / Rainfall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

4h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

5h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

5h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

2h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

1h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

7h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away