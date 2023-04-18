Country to get relief from severe heatwave as BMD predicts rainfalls

A spell of rainfalls has been predicted across the country within the next few days providing relief from intolerable hot weather, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Bangladesh is under the grips of a severe heatwave, with temperatures set to cross 40 degree Celsius in different parts of the country....rainfall may occur in different regions of the country from tomorrow as humidity is gradually increasing in air," Md Omar Faruq, a meteorologist of BMD, told BSS on Tuesday.

Some parts of the country already experienced rainfall that led to prevailing cold weather, he said adding, "We will get relief from intense heatwave as a fresh spell of rainfall may occur since 21 April."

Severe heat wave is sweeping over the north and western part of the country and a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and the rest of north and southern regions, said a weather forecast today.

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chuadanga and Kushtia and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and the rest part of Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachari and Patuakhali and it may continue," it said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the met bulletin for the next 24 hours from 9am Tuesday.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The highest temperature of the country was recorded on Monday 43.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and minimum temperature today was 22.0 degrees Celsius at Badalgacchi.

The sun sets at 6:21pm Tuesday and rises at 5:35am Wednesday in the capital.