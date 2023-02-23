Country faces danger as major parties adamant on election stance: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Thursday (23 February) said that the stubborn stance of the two major political parties on the next general election is dangerous for the country.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting with the country's election observers, reports UNB.

The CEC said that if any major party does not participate in the national elections, the results will be at risk.

He also urged the ruling party to be more active to bring everyone to the election.

However, the CEC hoped that a political compromise on election can be reached within the next few months.

