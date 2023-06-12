Counting underway after voting ends in Cox’s Bazar municipality polls

The counting of votes is underway after polling ended in Cox's Bazar municipality elections today.

A spontaneous and enthusiastic turnout of voters was observed at the polling centres since morning, with long queues stretching until 3:00pm in various centres.

However, voters complained that the polling process through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) was slightly slow.

During the visit to 31 polling centres across 12 wards of the municipality from 8:00am to 3:00pm, it was observed that all voters – male, female – cast their votes in an organised manner.

Mohammad Junaid, who cast his vote at the Baharchhara Government Primary School centre at 9:00am, said, "Although the polling process was slow, there were no apparent difficulties at the polling centre."

Saikat Girls High School centre has a total of 1,137 registered voters.

Abul Kashem, presiding officer of the polling centre, said approximately 15% of the votes had been cast within the first three hours.

Photo: TBS

Riaz Uddin, presiding officer of Al Mostafa Nuria Madrasa centre, said the voter turnout was 45% in the first five hours, even though a few female voters encountered difficulties while using EVMs.

Islami Research Centre's Presiding Officer Kazi Kashem informed that 50% votes were cast till 2pm at the centre.

The presiding officers of almost all polling centres commented that polling in the municipality was held in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive security arrangement has been put in place in the 12 wards to ensure fair elections. A total of 15 magistrates, including 3 judicial magistrates, 7 platoons of BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), 12 RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) teams, and 1200 policemen were deployed.

SM Shahadat Hossain, Cox's Bazar district election officer and returning officer, said there are 43 centres with a total of 245 rooms equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure efficient monitoring.

Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police of Cox's Bazar, said the polling process had been proceeding peacefully since the morning, with no reports of disturbances in any area.

The law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure a secure and peaceful environment throughout the election, he added.