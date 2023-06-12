Counting underway after voting ends in Cox’s Bazar municipality polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

Counting underway after voting ends in Cox’s Bazar municipality polls

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The counting of votes is underway after polling ended in Cox's Bazar municipality elections today.

A spontaneous and enthusiastic turnout of voters was observed at the polling centres since morning, with long queues stretching until 3:00pm in various centres.

However, voters complained that the polling process through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) was slightly slow.  

During the visit to 31 polling centres across 12 wards of the municipality from 8:00am to 3:00pm, it was observed that all voters – male, female – cast their votes in an organised manner. 

Mohammad Junaid, who cast his vote at the Baharchhara Government Primary School centre at 9:00am, said, "Although the polling process was slow, there were no apparent difficulties at the polling centre."

Saikat Girls High School centre has a total of 1,137 registered voters. 

Abul Kashem, presiding officer of the polling centre, said approximately 15% of the votes had been cast within the first three hours. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Riaz Uddin, presiding officer of Al Mostafa Nuria Madrasa centre, said the voter turnout was 45% in the first five hours, even though a few female voters encountered difficulties while using EVMs.

Islami Research Centre's Presiding Officer Kazi Kashem informed that 50% votes were cast till 2pm at the centre.

The presiding officers of almost all polling centres commented that polling in the municipality was held in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive security arrangement has been put in place in the 12 wards to ensure fair elections. A total of 15 magistrates, including 3 judicial magistrates, 7 platoons of BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), 12 RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) teams, and 1200 policemen were deployed. 

SM Shahadat Hossain, Cox's Bazar district election officer and returning officer, said there are 43 centres with a total of 245 rooms equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure efficient monitoring. 

Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police of Cox's Bazar, said the polling process had been proceeding peacefully since the morning, with no reports of disturbances in any area. 

The law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure a secure and peaceful environment throughout the election, he added.

Top News

Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

6h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

8h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

4h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA