Counter-protest: DU admission seekers block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangladesh

UNB
05 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 03:32 pm

Related News

Counter-protest: DU admission seekers block Dhaka-Aricha highway

The admission seekers gathered on the Dhaka-Aricha highway around 8am and blocked both its carriageways, halting traffic

UNB
05 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 03:32 pm
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Vehicular traffic on the busy Dhaka-Aricha highway came to a halt for nearly an hour on Friday, as candidates seeking admission to seven colleges under Dhaka University blocked the high-speed corridor in protest against the indefinite nation-wide bus and truck strike.

The admission seekers gathered on the Dhaka-Aricha highway around 8am and blocked both its carriageways, halting traffic. This was after they faced trouble reaching the entrance examination centers owing to the public transport strike.

They were soon joined by a number of government bank job aspirants who faced a difficult time finding alternative modes of transport to reach their exam centres.

Abrar Hossain, a student protester, said, "I left my home in the wee hours of Friday for the DU exam centre. After reaching Jahangirnagar University, I had to pay extra to an auto-rickshaw driver who dropped me at Savar bus stand, where I found scores of admission seekers like me waiting for a public bus."

Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Tasnia Rahman, eyeing for a seat at Begum Badrunnesa Government Women's College, said "I had hired a private car to go to the exam centre, but got stuck in the Shimultala area due to the demonstration."

Kazi Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said traffic movement became normal around 9am, following police intervention.

Overall, commuters across Bangladesh had a harrowing time on Friday as bus owners and transporters began an indefinite nation-wide strike in protest against fuel price hike.

In Dhaka, not a single long-distance bus or goods carrying vehicle left any terminal as the protesters laid siege to the bus bays.

Top News

DU Admission Seekers / Highway / Dhaka-Aricha Highway / Road Block

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

22h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

22h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

22h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends