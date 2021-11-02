Counter-FIR filed over BCL clash at Ctg medical college

A counter-FIR for rioting has been filed against 16 people in connection with Saturday's clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Chattogram Medical College (CMC) unit.

This FIR for rioting was lodged at the Chwakbazar police station on a complaint from Mahmudul Hasan, a fourth-year CMC student and a supporter of former mayor AJM Nasir.

The accused have been identified as Zakir Hossain, Mainul Islam, Zulfiker Mohammad Shoyeb, Mahin Ahmed, Imam Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Sourav Debnath, Saju Das, Ahmed Siam, Imtiaz Alam, Habibullah Habib, Sajedul Islam Hridoy, Saifullah, Avijit Das, Fahadul Islam and Toufiqur Rahman.

All of them are supporters of Bangladesh's Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

Ferdous Zahan, officer-in-charge of the Chawkbazar police station, said all the 16 people booked in the case "are currently absconding".

On Saturday, Toufiqur Rahman, another student of the college, lodged a complaint against 16 people at the Panchlaish police station. Supporters of the former city mayor were named as accused in the complaint.

The two BCL factions -- one led former mayor Nasir and another by the junior minister -- locked into a clash Friday. They clashed again on Saturday morning, leaving three injured.

One of them, Akib, a second-year student of the medical college, was seriously injured, and he's now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

The medical college has been closed from Saturday. A five-member probe committee, led by Dr Motiur Rahman, was also formed and asked to submit a report in a week.