Councillors in Dhaka North to plant 1,000 trees each: Mayor Atiq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 08:26 pm

Related News

Councillors in Dhaka North to plant 1,000 trees each: Mayor Atiq

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 08:26 pm
Councillors in Dhaka North to plant 1,000 trees each: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has directed every councillor to plant 1,000 trees in their respective wards in the next three months.

"Each councillor will be given 1,000 trees of various species from the city corporation for planting in places including roof gardens, and empty spaces of houses, schools, colleges, mosques and madrasas," said the mayor at the 22nd corporation meeting of DNCC's 2nd council at Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday (20 June).

He said the city corporation has started the project to plant two lakh trees in the next two years. 

The environment circle of DNCC will plant and maintain trees on footpaths and road dividers, he added.

In today's corporation meeting, Dhaka North City Corporation's budget of Tk5,269 crores for the fiscal year 2023-24 was unanimously approved. The revised budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 was also approved.

After the discussion in the meeting, DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Md Zobaidur Rahman was given a farewell reception and the newly joined Chief Health Officer Brig Gen AKM Shafiqur Rahman was welcomed.

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

9h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

9h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

12h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

2h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

6h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline