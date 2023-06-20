Councillors in Dhaka North to plant 1,000 trees each: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has directed every councillor to plant 1,000 trees in their respective wards in the next three months.

"Each councillor will be given 1,000 trees of various species from the city corporation for planting in places including roof gardens, and empty spaces of houses, schools, colleges, mosques and madrasas," said the mayor at the 22nd corporation meeting of DNCC's 2nd council at Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday (20 June).

He said the city corporation has started the project to plant two lakh trees in the next two years.

The environment circle of DNCC will plant and maintain trees on footpaths and road dividers, he added.

In today's corporation meeting, Dhaka North City Corporation's budget of Tk5,269 crores for the fiscal year 2023-24 was unanimously approved. The revised budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 was also approved.

After the discussion in the meeting, DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Md Zobaidur Rahman was given a farewell reception and the newly joined Chief Health Officer Brig Gen AKM Shafiqur Rahman was welcomed.