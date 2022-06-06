Costs of various projects being revised due to price hike: LGRD minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam has said as the prices of construction materials have increased, the costs of various government projects are being revised.

He made the comment at the parliament Monday (6 June) in response to a supplementary question of Md Rezaul Karim Bablu MP of Bagura-7 constituency.

"Two years of coronavirus and the ensuing Russia-Ukraine war have pushed up the prices of almost all products worldwide. The inflation situation in Bangladesh is much better than in the rest of the world. However, the prices of construction materials including rods have gone up," said Tajul Islam.

He also noted that the issue has been raised with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a recent meeting.

As per the instructions given by the Prime Minister, the engineers of the local government have taken an initiative to fix the rates by sitting with the finance ministry, he added.

"Hopefully, the price will be revised up in the next week or within 10 days. In this case, the contractors will be interested in working on the extended estimate," said the minister