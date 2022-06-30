Cost very reasonable, no scope for corruption: PM on Padma Bridge project

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told Parliament that the construction cost of Padma Bridge has been very reasonable with no scope for corruption.

"According to any consideration, this cost is very much reasonable. It has very much similarity to the costs of other bridges constructed in the recent times," she said while giving a reply to the questions about the 'high cost' of the Padma Bridge project raised particularly by BNP lawmakers.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, was delivering her valedictory speech in the 18th session (budget session) of the 11th Parliament.

She said the Padma Bridge has opened a golden door for the economic progress of the country.

"It has put a positive impact on the whole nation. All the people now say that we can do too," she said.

The premier said the successful construction of the bridge has created a confidence among the people. The power of the people will usher us to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country by 2041, she added.

Noting that the bridge has not only established the direct connectivity between the southern region and the capital, she said, "I think that it has opened up a golden door for Bangladesh to make further economic progress."

Citing various reasons behind the cost of Padma multipurpose bridge project, she said the cost of the main bridge is Tk12,133.39 crore, including Tk1,000 crore for installation of 400kv electricity transmission line and gas line.

If the Tk1,000 crore is excluded, the cost would come down to Tk11,133.39 crore, she said.