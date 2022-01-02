Zero tolerance against corruption in judiciary: Chief Justice Hasan Foez

Comparing corruption with cancer, newly-appointed Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique said he would never condone corruption in the judiciary.

"No compromise regarding any cases of corruption," the chief justice said during his reception by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Attorney General's Office on Sunday.

He said that if there is cancer in the finger, it has to be cut off, similar is the case of corruption.

"Action will be taken immediately against anyone who is found involved in corruption, even if they are officers, employees of my division," he announced.

He also assured that he will work toward reducing the backlog of cases, eradicating corruption from the judiciary system and aligning the bar and the bench.

The reception of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Attorney General's Office was held at 10:30am on Sunday in courtroom no 1 of the chief justice of the Appellate Division.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin on behalf of the Attorney General's Office and Secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal on behalf of the Supreme Court Bar Association read out a written statement.