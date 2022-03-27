Verdict in Destiny money embezzlement case May 12

Corruption

BSS
27 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Verdict in Destiny money embezzlement case May 12

BSS
27 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 07:13 pm
Verdict in Destiny money embezzlement case May 12

A court here today set May 12 to pronounce judgment in a case lodged against 46 people, including Destiny Group President Harun-Ur-Rashid and Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, for allegedly embezzling Taka 1,861crore through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka 4th Special Judge Court set the date as both prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on July 31, 2012, filed two cases under money laundering prevention act with capital's Kalabagan Police Station.

The anti-graft body on May 4, 2014, filed charge-sheets in the two cases for embezzling Taka 4,119.24 crore. In one case, 46 people were accused of misappropriating Taka 1,861 crore under the cover of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Project, while 19 people were accused of embezzling more that Taka 2,257 crore through Destiny Tree Plantation (DTPL).

The court on August 24, 2016 framed charges in the two cases. Of the two cases, the court is set to pronounce judgment in Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited case on May 12.

Bangladesh / Top News

Destiny scam / verdict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles