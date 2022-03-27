Verdict in Destiny money embezzlement case May 12

A court here today set May 12 to pronounce judgment in a case lodged against 46 people, including Destiny Group President Harun-Ur-Rashid and Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, for allegedly embezzling Taka 1,861crore through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka 4th Special Judge Court set the date as both prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on July 31, 2012, filed two cases under money laundering prevention act with capital's Kalabagan Police Station.

The anti-graft body on May 4, 2014, filed charge-sheets in the two cases for embezzling Taka 4,119.24 crore. In one case, 46 people were accused of misappropriating Taka 1,861 crore under the cover of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Project, while 19 people were accused of embezzling more that Taka 2,257 crore through Destiny Tree Plantation (DTPL).

The court on August 24, 2016 framed charges in the two cases. Of the two cases, the court is set to pronounce judgment in Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited case on May 12.