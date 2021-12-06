VAT intelligence sues Nahid Enterprise for evading VAT worth Tk275 crore

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 01:53 pm

The concept of Value Added Tax (VAT) emerged in Europe in the 1920s. TBS Illustration
The concept of Value Added Tax (VAT) emerged in Europe in the 1920s. TBS Illustration

The Value Added Tax (VAT) Intelligence Department has identified VAT evasion worth Tk275.32 crore of a bonded company named "Nahid Enterprise."  

The case was filed recently following an investigation by the VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, according to a press statement.

Allegations are that Nahid Enterprise bought and sold items acquired using bond facilities from and to the open market without any proper declarations.

The company is also being investigated for smuggling and money laundering.
 

