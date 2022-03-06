Tk183crore default: 5 directors of Messrs Elias Brothers jailed

A court sentenced five directors of Messrs Elias Brothers to five-month jail each for defaulting on a loan of Tk183 crore taken from the National Bank.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Chattogram Finance and Credit Court passed the order on Sunday, sending directors Shamsul Alam, Nurul Absar, Kamrun Nahar Begum, Tahmina Begum and Nurul Alam to jail.

In 2012, the bank authorities moved to the Chattogram Money Loan Court seeking loan recovery from the company.