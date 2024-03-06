TIB's report on bribing officials based on assumptions, ill-intent: BRTA

Transparency International Bangladesh's (TIB) recent report regarding bribery by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is based on assumptions and ill-intent, commented BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Majumder.

According to the report, BRTA officials take bribes while issuing vehicle registration/registration, fitness certificates, route permits and renewing certificates.

BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Majumder denounced the report during a press conference at BRTA Banani office today (6 March).

He said the image of the government along with BRTA has been tarnished in TIB's report.

"They are being requested to refrain from publishing such reports which may cause confusion in the public mind and tarnish the image of the government. However, we will take into account the constructive and practical recommendations made by TIB," he added.

Meanwhile, the TIB report said yesterday (5 March) that owners of 52.9% of passenger buses bribed the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to update their registration and certificates.

The report states that BRTA collects Tk17,619 per bus per month as a bribe outside the rules, which amounts to Tk900 crore annually.

Researchers at TIB found that a significant portion of buses operating on the roads lack crucial documentation, including registration (18.9%), fitness certificates (24%), tax tokens (18.5%), and route permits (22%). Furthermore, a staggering 40.9% of bus workers believe their company operates at least one bus without proper documentation.