Report claiming MD owning 14 houses in US baseless: Dhaka Wasa

Dhaka Wasa has denounced as baseless and fabricated a recent Bangladesh news report that its managing director Taqsem A Khan owns 14 apartments in the United States.

"Dhaka Wasa dismisses the report with contempt. The news has been published with motive and it has no connection with the reality," said a Dhaka Wasa press release signed by its deputy-chief public relation officer Mostafa Tareque.

The press release stated that MD Taqsem does not own any of the residences described in that news report. However, his wife, who has been working in the US as a government official, owns only one apartment.

"A vested interest group published this false and baseless report to serve their own vested interests," said the release.

Dhaka Wasa condemns the publication of such false news, it observed.

The press release described Taqsem as a visionary managing director of the city's water and sewage authority. It said it was because of his vision Dhaka Wasa has been able to increase its water supply to up to 275 crore litres as against the daily demand of about 270 crore litres.