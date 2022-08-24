RAB arrests 2 female associates of PK Halder 

Corruption

TBS Report 
24 August, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:50 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two female associates of Prashanta Kumar Halder, alias PK Halder. 

The former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited is accused of embezzling more than Tk11,000 crore.

Two of his female accomplices, whose identities are yet to be revealed, were trying to flee the country, reads an official statement issued Wednesday morning.

A RAB press briefing will be held later in the day in this regard, it added.

PK Halder, who fled Bangladesh after embezzling more than Tk11,000 crore, was arrested along with five others on 14 May in Kolkata.

According to the ACC, he has embezzled around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk3,000 crore from People's Leasing.

The amount of swindled money they so far learned about during the investigation of the case may increase, said sources at the ACC.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder had been living in India using a fake identity before the arrest.

 

 

