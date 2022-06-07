PK Halder’s assets worth Tk350cr found in West Bengal

Corruption

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

PK Halder’s assets worth Tk350cr found in West Bengal

By interrogating PK Halder, the ED officials have already come to know that he and his associates had set up a web of fraudulence all over India, not just in West Bengal

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 08:33 pm
PK Halder’s assets worth Tk350cr found in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) – India's central financial investigation agency – has found assets worth around Tk350 crore belonging to Prashanta Kumar Halder, alias PK Halder, in different parts of West Bengal.

The directorate's lawyer told this to a special court of the Kolkata Metropolitan Magistrate as PK Halder, who fled Bangladesh after embezzling more than Tk10,000 crore from financial institutions, and five of his associates were produced before the court on Tuesday, local media outlets report.

The lawyer said that the investigation agency has also identified 88 bank accounts of PK Halder, former managing director of the then NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance in Bangladesh, and his associates which were used for money laundering.

Following the agency's request, the court remanded the six in custody for another 14 days and now the directorate will be able to interrogate the arrestees in jail.

On Tuesday, a counsel for Pranesh Kumar Halder, PK Halder's brother, applied for bail but the court rejected it.

ED's lawyer told the court that PK Halder had syphoned off a huge amount of money from Bangladesh to several countries such as Dubai, Singapore and Canada. Through his relatives, PK Halder has laundered a total of Tk6,000 crore from Bangladesh, including Tk350  crore to India. PK Halder and all those who used to siphon off money are Bangladeshis.

On Tuesday, the six were produced before the court after 11 days of jail custody.

In a drive on 14 May, the Enforcement Directorate arrested PK Halder, his brother Pranesh Halder, Swapan Mistry alias Swapan Maitra, Uttam Mistry alias Uttam Maitra, Imam Hossain alias Emon Halder and Amana Sultana alias Sharmi Halder in India.

After that, the court ordered their remand for a total of 13 days in two phases in ED custody. During this time, ED officials interrogated them and extracted vital information.

After a 13-day ED remand, the court on 27 May further remanded them in custody for 11 days. It is learned that a lot of information was obtained by interrogating PK Halder in jail. That statement of interrogation has also been recorded, although no ED authorities have agreed to say anything important in the interest of investigation.

By interrogating PK Halder, the ED officials have already come to know that he and his associates had set up a web of fraudulence all over India, not just in West Bengal.

A large amount of property has also been found by interrogating them. A large part of the embezzlement has been invested in the housing sector.

In Kolkata and its suburbs, the agency has found several companies which were set up by PK Halder or his associates. However, neither PK Halder nor his associates could provide the source of that income.

Top News

PK Halder / fraud case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

9h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

10h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

34m | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

1h | Videos
Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

2h | Videos
Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata