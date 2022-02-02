NBR requires employees to declare assets

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recently sought information on the assets of officials working in various departments of the agency, according to a directive issued by the organisation on 25 January.

The NBR said the Public Service Act mentions that government officials who fall under the scope of the Act must present information about their assets, so the organisation has instructed its officials to submit asset declarations.

However, the NBR did not specify a submission deadline for the documents.

A senior official from the organisation said other government officials, alongside those working at the NBR, are having to submit such declarations as well.

