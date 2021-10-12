Moosa seemed to me a hollow man: DB joint commissioner

Corruption

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 09:57 pm

DB Joint Commissioner Harun Ur Rashid has termed controversial businessman Moosa Bin Shamser as a hollow man.

The police official from the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police made the remark following an interrogation of the businessman over his involvement with Abdul Quader, who has recently been arrested on allegation of fraudulence in guise of an additional secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration.

Addressing reporters after the quizzing, Harun Ur Rashid said, "He (Moosa) seemed to me a hollow man, a fraud. He has nothing but a house in the capital's Gulshan area, which is also registered under his wife's name. Nothing else in his name could be found out in Bangladesh. However, he can brag well, who claimed himself as a contributor to the development the country has made so far. But, the current condition of him as we observed is that he is a hollow man who has nothing."

Moosa Bin Shamsher, his family quizzed at DB office

"He seems to me a mysterious man," added the DB official.

Asked why he made Quader -- a man with education up to class nine -- his adviser? Why did he give him a cheque of Tk20 crore?

Moosa replied, to "get profit."

"He has a deep connection with Quader, whom he calls "Baba Shona (Dear Baba)." He is closer with Quader than his own son," remarked Harun Ur Rashid.

Moosa bragged, "From the $82 million he has in the Swiss Bank, he would give Tk5 crore to the police, build an ACC building, and the second Padma Bridge once he gets the money."

