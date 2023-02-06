Money laundering should be quashed: Razzaque

Mentioning the strong role often played by revenue officials, Agriculture Minister Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Monday urged them to take steps to prevent money laundering from Bangladesh.

He said that a lot of money is being siphoned off to different countries including Canada's Begumpara and Dubai. Anyone can easily launder money abroad in various ways including over-invoicing and under-invoicing, he said.

The minister came up with remarks while speaking at a seminar on customs at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Monday afternoon. The National Board of Revenue organised the seminar titled 'Bangladesh Customs: Chariot of Smart Bangladesh Building' on the occasion of Revenue Conference 2023.

Chairman of NBR Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem chaired the seminar. Ahmed Munirus Saleheenn, senior secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment spoke as a special guest.

Addressing the officials of the revenue department, the minister said that the revenue has increased a lot compared to earlier, but we are still far behind in terms of revenue-GDP ratio. Especially in income tax, we have not reached our target yet. Therefore, the capacity and efficiency of the revenue department should be increased to achieve the target, added the minister.

He also said that the entire world is recognising the unprecedented development of the country in all fields including economy, agriculture, communication, education, health under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Even the World Bank, IMF, ADB and international media are praising the economic growth and development of Bangladesh. But some people in our country who raise questions on our development, which is by no means desirable, the minister said.