Independent lawmaker Mujibur demands sanctions on Yunus and Hilary Clinton

Independent lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury on Tuesday has demanded sanctions on Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and former British First Lady lawyer Cherie Blair to prevent them from visiting Bangladesh to hatch any more conspiracy.

"I demand sanction on Dr Yunus, Hilary Clinton and wife of Tony Blair (Cherie Blair) so that they can't make new conspiracy against the country," said the lawmaker from Faridpur.

He made the demand in the House while participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for FY2022-23.

Mujibur, who is also the presidium member of the ruling Awami League's associate body Juba League, asked the government to file a sedition case against the Bangladeshis who were involved in this conspiracy.

He named the Bangladeshis as Dr Yunus, BNP leader Khaleda Zia and her elder son Tarique Rahman.

He mentioned that he was the victim of this conspiracy without committing any crime.

The Anti-Corruption Commission several times quizzed Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, brother of Chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, for his alleged involvement in the so-called corruption in regard to the Padma Bridge project.

"In the meantime it has been proved in a Canadian court that there was no conspiracy of corruption in this project," he added.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already prosecuted the war criminals and the killers of Bangabandhu providing that no criminals will be spared.