Grameen Telecom employees union leader arrested

The representative of Grameen Telecom union of Union of Workers and Employees, who was previously summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), has been arrested.

The police arrested Mainul Islam on Thursday, confirmed a joint commissioner of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

On 22 August, the ACC summoned Managing Director (MD) of Grameen Telecom, Nazmul Islam, lawyer Md Yusuf Ali, lawyer Zafrul Hasan Sharif and representative of Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union Mainul Islam to appear before it on Thursday.

The commission was scheduled to interrogate them on Thursday regarding the embezzlement of workers' welfare fund amounting to nearly Tk3,000 crore.