Graft in medical purchases: ACC approves charge-sheet against 11 

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 07:02 pm

The ACC confirms it has “specific evidence” on embezzlement of around Tk1.28 crore

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a charge-sheet against 11 individuals, including seven doctors, on charges of graft in medical purchases for the Maternal and Child Health Training Institute in Dhaka's Azimpur area.

Abu Bakar Siddique, deputy director at the ACC, filed the graft case on 22 December 2019.  

According to the ACC public relations wing, the anti-graft watchdog approved the charge-sheet finding "specific evidence" on the embezzlement of more than Tk1.28 crore. The charge-sheet will be submitted to court soon.

According to the charge-sheet, the accused seven doctors and three contractors violated Public Procurement Rules in buying medicines and medical equipment on a tender bid in fiscal year 2014-15.       

The accused did not follow the rate chart of the drug directorate, nor did they get the required health ministry approval for the purchase. The purchase also did not reflect market rates, said the ACC.          

The accused are – former superintendent of the institute, Dr Ishrat Jahan, Dr Parvin Haque Chowdhury, Dr Mahfuza Khatun, Cinmoy Kanti Das, Saiful Islam, Mahfuza Dilara Aktar, Dr Nazrina Begum, Jahirul Islam, Md Fate-noor-Islam, Sheikh Idris Uddin, and Nijamur Rahman Chowdhury.

