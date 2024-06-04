Former deputy manager of Bakhrabad company, his wife sued over embezzling Tk1.77cr 

Corruption

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:25 am

Former deputy manager of Bakhrabad company, his wife sued over embezzling Tk1.77cr 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday filed a case against a former deputy manager of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd and his wife on charges of embezzling Tk1.77 crore.

Deputy Assistant Director of Cumilla Office Mohammad Atiqur Rahman filed the case against Abdul Hai Bhuiyan and his wife Anjuman Ara Begum, Deputy Director Fazlul Haque said.

According to the case statement, the accused who are currently living in West Bagichagaon in Cumilla, could not show any source of acquiring wealth worth more than Tk1.77 crore.

ACC / embezzlement

