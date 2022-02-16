FAS Finance's former MD arrested in graft case

Police have arrested Russell Shahriar, former managing director of FAS Finance, in a graft case lodged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

He was arrested from the capital's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday (15 February), public relations department of the ACC said.

Earlier, the ACC approved 13 cases against FAS Finance over several graft allegations.

ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anowar Prodhan filed one in this connection.

While serving as the managing director of FAS Finance, Russell Shahriar misused his power by submitting a loan proposal of around Tk500 crore for Prashant Kumar (PK) Halder, and then approved the loan, the ACC added.

The ACC questioned five employees of FAS Finance, including its former MD Russell Shahriar, in connection with allegations against PK Halder, the former managing director of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), laundering several thousand crores of takas.