Ex-IGP Benazir's family members get extension till 24 June to appear before ACC

Corruption

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 07:53 pm

Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's family members have been granted an extension till 24 June to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for questioning over allegations of amassing illegal wealth, according to ACC sources.

Earlier on 28 May, the ACC sent a notice to Benazir, asking him to appear at its headquarters on 6 June and his wife and children on 9 June.

Following a plea of Benazir's family members, the ACC set a new date for them.

Meanwhile, Benazir was given an extension till 23 June to appear before the ACC.

Bangladesh / Top News

Benazir Ahmed / ACC / summons

