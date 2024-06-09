Ex-IGP Benazir's family members get extension till 24 June to appear before ACC

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's family members have been granted an extension till 24 June to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for questioning over allegations of amassing illegal wealth, according to ACC sources.

Earlier on 28 May, the ACC sent a notice to Benazir, asking him to appear at its headquarters on 6 June and his wife and children on 9 June.

Following a plea of Benazir's family members, the ACC set a new date for them.

Meanwhile, Benazir was given an extension till 23 June to appear before the ACC.