Evaly CEO Rassel now sued in Jashore for cheque fraud

Evaly Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel has now been sued in a cheque fraud case in Jashore.

An Evaly customer filed the case with a Jashore Court on Tuesday.

According to the case statement, the customer named Tarafder Md Moshahedur Rahman received a National Bank cheque of Tk1.77 lakh from Evaly as refund on 25 July.

But the cheque was dishonoured as the Evaly account came out to be empty.

The plaintiff's lawyer MM Joinal Abedin said the court took the case into cognizance and issued a summon asking the accused to appear before it on 3 November.

Earlier on 18 September, another customer Jahangir Alam sued Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin with Kotwali Model Thana in Jashore for not delivering product on time.

The plaintiff alleged that he made an order for a motorcycle paying Tk1.30 lakh in several installments.

He was supposed to get the delivery within 45 working days but yet to receive the product.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital on 16 September in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam sent the couple on three days remand on 18 September.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wrote to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.