Digital Microfinance: DB arrests five e-loan frauds

Corruption

UNB
07 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 07:26 pm

Related News

Digital Microfinance: DB arrests five e-loan frauds

UNB
07 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 07:26 pm
Digital Microfinance: DB arrests five e-loan frauds

The Detective Cyber ​​and Special Crime Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested five members of a fraud gang that lends money illegally at high interest rates using unauthorised apps.

The arrestees are Emanuel Edward Gomez, Arifuzzaman, Shahinur Alam alias Rajib, Shubh Gomez and Md Akram.

One car, nine mobile phone sets, nine SIM cards, 4 laptops and 4 check books of different banks were seized from their possession.

Additional Commissioner of Police AKM Hafeez Akhter at a media briefing at DMP media center on Thursday said that the detectives arrested them from Dhanmondi, Banani and Mirpur areas of Dhaka on October 5 and 6.

They cheated their clients by using personal unauthorised loan apps like Cashman ,Tkala,Personal Loans Online ,RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, AmarCash-Personal Loans Online, Cashkash-Fast Loans Online and  CashCash.

Besides, the arrestees operated financial institutions called Thunder Light Technology Limited, New Vision Fintech Limited and Basic Development Society without government approval, he said.

The arrests were made based following a case file at Dhanmondi Police Station by a victim under the Digital Security Act, he added.

He said the Detective Cyber ​​and the Special Crime Division of DB is investigating the case.

Top News

Digital Microfinance / e-loan frauds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

10h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

10h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 