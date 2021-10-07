Digital Microfinance: DB arrests five e-loan frauds

The Detective Cyber ​​and Special Crime Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested five members of a fraud gang that lends money illegally at high interest rates using unauthorised apps.

The arrestees are Emanuel Edward Gomez, Arifuzzaman, Shahinur Alam alias Rajib, Shubh Gomez and Md Akram.

One car, nine mobile phone sets, nine SIM cards, 4 laptops and 4 check books of different banks were seized from their possession.

Additional Commissioner of Police AKM Hafeez Akhter at a media briefing at DMP media center on Thursday said that the detectives arrested them from Dhanmondi, Banani and Mirpur areas of Dhaka on October 5 and 6.

They cheated their clients by using personal unauthorised loan apps like Cashman ,Tkala,Personal Loans Online ,RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, AmarCash-Personal Loans Online, Cashkash-Fast Loans Online and CashCash.

Besides, the arrestees operated financial institutions called Thunder Light Technology Limited, New Vision Fintech Limited and Basic Development Society without government approval, he said.

The arrests were made based following a case file at Dhanmondi Police Station by a victim under the Digital Security Act, he added.

He said the Detective Cyber ​​and the Special Crime Division of DB is investigating the case.