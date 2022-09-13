Customs officer jailed for 5 years in Noakhali

Corruption

TBS Report 
13 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 06:32 pm

Customs officer jailed for 5 years in Noakhali

TBS Report 
13 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 06:32 pm
Customs officer jailed for 5 years in Noakhali

A Noakhali court has sentenced Superintendent of Feni Custom Excise and VAT Office Golamur Rahman to 5 years on charges of bribery.

The court of Noakhali District Special Judge ANM Morshed Khan passed the verdict Tuesday (13 September). He also fined the customs official Tk1 lakh in the case filed by Chattogram businessman Haji Salim. 

According to case dockets, in 2008, Haji Salim was buying some garment items from Chattogram port at auction and sending them to Dhaka. 

Meanwhile, then customs superintendent Golamur Rahman and inspector Shahjahan arrested Haji Selim's cargo in Feni and declared the goods illegal. 

Golamur Rahman demanded a bribe of Tk2 lakh to release the seized goods. Later, Golamur Rahman was arrested while taking bribes in a sting operation led by Chattogram Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Sheikh Abdus Salam.

ACC Noakhali office public prosecutor Abul Kashem confirmed the verdict and said as the charges against Golamur Rahman, the only accused in the case, have been proved, the accused has been sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 161 of the Criminal Code Act 1860 and another three years of rigorous imprisonment under the Anti-Corruption Act 1947. 

"In both the cases, he was fined a total of Tk1 lakh and another four-month imprisonment if he fails to pay that," he added. 

Abul Kashem further said Golamur Rahman has been sent to prison. 
 

