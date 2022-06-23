Court rejects case against Wasa MD, tells plaintiff to go to ACC

A Dhaka court today rejected a case against nine people including Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director Taqsem A Khan, filed on allegations of embezzling Tk132.4 crore from the fund of WASA Karmachari Bahumukhi Samabay Samity Ltd.

Samity Secretary Shahab Uddin Sarkar approached a Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court to file the case on Thursday (23 June).

However, Magistrate Ashek Imam rejected the case under Section 201 of Code of Criminal Procedure and said that this is not under their purview.

The magistrate then directed the plaintiff to go to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The other accused in the case are - WASA Secretary Sharmin Haque Amir, ex-revenue inspector M Mizanur Rahman, Additional Engineer M Akhtaruzzaman, Revenue Inspector AHM Zakir Hossain, Executive Engineer M Badrul Alam, Deputy Secretary Sheikh Enayet Abdullah, deputy Chief Accounts Officer M Salekur Rahman, and ex-deputy manager and Branch Manager of Janata Bank's Karwan Bazar Corporate Branch Shyamal Biswas.

According to the case statement Taqsem colluded with the others and withdrew Tk132.4 crore on different occasions through 19 cheques from Janata Bank Ltd's Karwan Bazar Branch where the Samity's money was deposited.

This embezzlement was revealed during an audit in 2018-2020.

The complainant appealed to the court to take cognisance of the charges and also issue an arrest warrant against all the accused in the case.