Court bans Nurjahan Group chairman from leaving country

Corruption

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 10:11 pm

The Chairman and Managing Director of Nurjahan group Zahir Ahammed, also the director of Ahmed Traders, a part of the Nurjahan Group Conglomerate, has been banned from leaving the country for defaulting on a loan of Tk118.50 crore from the Khatunganj branch of the National Bank.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman, joint district judge of Chattogram, passed the order on Thursday.

According to the court, the Khatunganj branch of the National Bank filed a case on 22 January 2020 against Zahir Ahammed but the defendant did not take action to pay back. After that in 2021, an arrest warrant was issued in the same case and the accused have been on the run ever since. He also has sent his wife and children to Canada.

Earlier on 25 February 2020, the court sent Zahir to jail for producing, marketing, and distributing edible oil without enriching it with vitamin A, which violated the law.

nurjahan group / loan default

