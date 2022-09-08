Charges framed against 14, including PK Halder over money laundering

A Dhaka court framed charges against Proshanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) and 13 others in a case filed over money laundering on Thursday (8 September).

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-10 framed the charges against PK Halder, the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and 13 others in a case filed over laundering money to Canada and amassing wealth illegally.

At the same time, the court scheduled 22 September for the first hearing in the case.

Apart from PK Halder, the other accused in the case are - PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder, Poornima Rani Halder, Uttam Kumar Mistry, Amitabh Adhikari, Pritish Kumar Halder, Rajiv Som, Subrata Das, Anang Mohan Roy, Swapan Kumar Mistry, Avantika Baral, Shankh Bepari, Sukumar Mridha and Anindita Mridha. Among them Avantika, Shankha, Sukumar and Anindita are in jail.

Four of the people who had been named in the case - Sukumar Mridha, his daughter Anindita Mridha, Abantika Baral, Shankha Bepari are now in jail and pleaded not guilty. The court dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging the four from the charges of the case.

According to case dockets, PK Haldar withdrew Tk3500 crore from four financial institutions in the country. Later, as the money was not returned, the four financial institutions faced difficulties in returning the money to the customers.

The four institutions are - International Leasing and Financial Services, People's Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Limited and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC).

PK Halder was arrested in Ashoknagar of India's West Bengal on May 14 of this year.