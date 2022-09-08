Charges framed against 14, including PK Halder over money laundering

Corruption

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Charges framed against 14, including PK Halder over money laundering

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 02:17 pm
File photo of Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder
File photo of Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder

A Dhaka court framed charges against Proshanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) and 13 others in a case filed over money laundering on Thursday (8 September).

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-10 framed the charges against PK Halder, the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and 13 others in a case filed over laundering money to Canada and amassing wealth illegally.

At the same time, the court scheduled 22 September for the first hearing in the case.

Apart from PK Halder, the other accused in the case are - PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder, Poornima Rani Halder, Uttam Kumar Mistry, Amitabh Adhikari, Pritish Kumar Halder, Rajiv Som, Subrata Das, Anang Mohan Roy, Swapan Kumar Mistry, Avantika Baral, Shankh Bepari, Sukumar Mridha and Anindita Mridha. Among them Avantika, Shankha, Sukumar and Anindita are in jail.

Four of the people who had been named in the case - Sukumar Mridha, his daughter Anindita Mridha, Abantika Baral, Shankha Bepari are now in jail and pleaded not guilty. The court dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging the four from the charges of the case.

According to case dockets, PK Haldar withdrew Tk3500 crore from four financial institutions in the country. Later, as the money was not returned, the four financial institutions faced difficulties in returning the money to the customers.

The four institutions are - International Leasing and Financial Services, People's Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Limited and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC).

PK Halder was arrested in Ashoknagar of India's West Bengal on May 14 of this year. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Court

PK Halder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

6h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

4h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

4h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

5h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

6h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'