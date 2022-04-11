BNP wants ‘govt corruption’ to be probed; writes to ACC to take steps 

Corruption

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 03:04 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The BNP has sent a letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) demanding investigation into the alleged corruption of the ruling party and the government.

An official letter was handed over to ACC officials at its headquarters in Dhaka by a BNP delegation led by the party's Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal around 1pm on Monday.

Earlier, addressing the press at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the ACC is not taking into cognizance the probe reports into various incidents of corruption.

"Rather, they're trying to hush up those matters. So, we've decided in the highest forum of our party that we will write to the ACC requesting them to investigate the incidents of graft," Fakhrul said.

He said they will continue to raise various allegations of corruption and write to the ACC for taking proper action.

As per the decision, he said their party joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal was given the responsibility for going to the ACC with a letter today (11 April) requesting it to look into the content of the leaked telephone conversation between a minister and an adviser to the prime minister and the allegation of siphoning off Tk2,000 crore abroad by a member of a family in Faridpur.

"We hope that good sense will prevail upon the ACC to conduct proper investigations into the issues of corruption we're informing it," the BNP leader said.

He also urged the ACC to make public the findings of their probes into the allegations and take proper legal action accordingly.
 

